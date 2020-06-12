Mexico.- Family, friends and neighbors said goodbye to Alexander, a 16-year-old teenager who was killed by policemen from Acatlán de Pérez, Oaxaca.

His crime was having gone to the anocher for a soda. He was traveling on a motorcycle and apparently when he was stopped, he was shot, police say that the weapon was accidentally activated.

There were three young people who went to the store on the night of Tuesday, June 9, Alexander died, another is in hospital and one more was uninjured.

#JusticiaParaAlexander

Alexander’s mother demanded justice and punishment from the Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa police officers who murdered their 16-year-old son; more than 12 hours after the crime, the Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office has not appeared Courtesy of “El Cambio” Newspaper. pic.twitter.com/MexoKh6Der – Estado20 (@ Estado20) June 11, 2020

They traveled on a motorcycle without knowing that going to the store would change their lives. The young people and witnesses assure that they were attacked with shots from a patrol of the Municipal Police.

This at the same time that several videos circulating on social networks show the courage and claims of his family to the authorities.

Oaxaca, Mexico. Police kill 16-year-old Alexander. I have nothing to add to her mother’s comments about it. # JusticiaParaAlexander pic.twitter.com/XNQWmvi7iG – Alina Duarte (@AlinaDuarte_) June 12, 2020

Alexander, only 16 years old, was passionate about soccer and his body was taken as a last resting place to the fields where his teammates helped him score his last goal.

The tendency #JusticiaParaAlexander He has grown on social networks to make the case visible and demand that those responsible for the murder of the young man pay the consequences.

The farewell of a dreamer, so Alexander was fired at the place where his story began, unfortunate. # JusticiaParaAlexander pic.twitter.com/SZw2AC651N – Pepe Arriaga (@ PepArriaga3) June 12, 2020

There are several cases of police abuse that have been in the eye of the hurricane in recent weeks, such as the murder of George Floyd at the hands of policemen in the United States and the death of Giovanni López for not using mask covers in Jalisco.

“Where is my baby? ¡Ay mi Chander ”is how the father of # AlexanderMartínez arrived at the burial. Carlos, one of the young men who was also attacked by the municipal police, gave his version of how they shot them # JusticiaParaAlexander pic.twitter.com/gwhNkhINWz – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) June 12, 2020

READ What you owe about vehicle verification

emc

The post Alexander went out to the store and was killed by police in Oaxaca appeared first on Siete24.