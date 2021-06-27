Alexander Volkov reacts to his loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 30

Leading up to his fight last night against Ciryl Gane at UFC Las Vegas 30, Alexander Volkov He anticipated that he intended to win to receive a shot at the UFC world heavyweight championship. If the Russian fighter had won, he would have added his third consecutive victory but finally couldn’t do it.

In this way he will not be the next contender for the title but will have to climb the ladder again in search of that fight against the champion. But before discovering what your next step will be it’s time to know your reaction (via Instagram):

Notice

Not all battles are victorious. The fight was tough and certainly after reviewing it, it doesn’t seem like such a clear result.. But I look at it from my perspective. It doesn’t matter if you lose or not, the important thing is that you don’t win !! I have a lot to improve, a lot to work on, but this is my path, each one has their own. Thanks to everyone around me! I’ll be back as soon as possible!«.

Alexander Volkov remains one of the leading heavyweight names so his next fight should be against another big name. But it will take him several wins in a row again to think of a championship shot.

