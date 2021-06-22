Alexander Volkov praises Ciryl Gane and expects tough trade fight against promise of division at UFC Vegas 30

One of the protagonists of UFC Vegas 30 this Saturday, Alexander Volkov knows of the difficulties he can face, when he faces Ciryl Gane. Facing an undefeated rival in the MMA, the Russian did not hide his respect for the rival and believes that he will have a great fight.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Russian spoke about the fight this weekend.

“He is a great from France. Even not having much experience in the UFC, he conducted his fights in a competitive and intelligent way, like a true Top 5. He is dangerous, because of his technique in the exchanges, variations and way of executing it ”, He said Volkov.

With 22 knockouts in 33 fights in his career in the MMA, Alexander revealed that he wants to test his striking forehead I win. Thus, the Russian proposes a combat of exchanges, which tends to turn on the public and social networks on each billboard.

“I think it will be a fight between strikers where one of the two will give up and become a fighter, but I would like to compete with him in the exchanges, because I am too. I want to find out who has better Kung Fu “, he concluded.

Current fifth in the ranking led by Francis Ngannou, Volkov is on a two win streak in UFC. I win, third of the group, is undefeated and does not know what it is to lose. The Frenchman will have his sixth fight inside the Octagon.

