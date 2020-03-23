Alexander Volkanovski’s plan to be the best featherweight of all time

The Australian has a plan to be recognized as the best Featherweight of all time, the first step was already taken when he defeated Max holloway and conquered the title of the division in the largest company in Mixed martial arts of the world. The second step is already clear, the date and place is June 6, 2020 in Perth, Australia. All this is very clear and it is perfectly possible, what is going to be much more difficult is that the ‘icing on the cake’ of that second step is to defeat again Max holloway.

In statements to ‘TMZ Sports’Volkanovski stated: “I want that fight because there is no number one challenger and I think he is a great champion. It would be the biggest fight of my career to establish myself as the best feather of all time and one of the best fighters in all of history. I go out there and beat Max twice at his best, you know, people are going to give me the respect I deserve. I don’t want to be idle for a long time and I want to defend my belt in Australia. That Perth undercard is June 6, we’re going to make that happen. ”