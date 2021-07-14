Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega confirmed as the main fight of UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245

After not materializing for reasons of force majeure. The fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega already has a new date. The two will meet on the UFC 266 undercard.

The new date was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in conversation with Dana White Tuesday night.

Notice

The fight between the two was scheduled for UFC 260. But, the fight was removed after a positive by COVID-19 of the featherweight champion.

Volkanovski, comes off his first starting defense by beating the former champion with a controversial split decision, Max holloway, in the co-star of the UFC 251. Before that fight, he won his first match against Holloway, crowning division champion in UFC 245.

Ortega, returned to the sport after almost two years of inactivity defeating Chan sung jung by unanimous decision, in the star fight of the UFC Fight Island 6. Before that victory, Ortega lost his undefeated to former champion Max holloway on UFC 231. Personal problems and various injuries kept him out of the Octagon for a while.

UFC 266 will be held on September 25 at the T-Mobile Arena from The Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement