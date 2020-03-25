The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a large part of the world to take sanitary measures and health forecasts to prevent the spread of this disease, one of them has been to take shelter at home, that quarantine has caused many personalities in the world entire publish on their social networks what they do while they are at home.

The champion Bantamweight of the UFC, Henry Cejudo, he did, in a post that is more joking than anything else. Many others have too. More recently it has been Alexander Volkanovski who made the publication on their social networks. To the current Featherweight Champion of the UFC, he is seen having fun with his family, while he shows us 5 exercises that we can do from home.

We were already reporting Volkanovski’s plan to earn the respect of the MMA community and be considered the best featherweight of all time. “The Great” He is 21-1 and is undefeated for 18 fights, his last loss was on May 10, 2013 against Corey Nelson.