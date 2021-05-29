Alexander Volkanovski is eager to show his other side in The Ultimate Fighter 29

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is keen to show fans of the MMA a new image. Known for being a reserved fighter outside the Octagon, the Australian stated that he intends to show the public “A different side” of his personality in reality.

The statements were made in an interview with ESPN.

“No one can say that I’m looking for drama or something. That’s what I liked about TUF, the fact that they are going to see a totally different side to me. If you ask me about my next fight, I will answer. I’m not going to be talking trash for no reason. He is not the type of person I am ”, he claimed Volkanovski.

The current featherweight monarch stated that he intends to have a friendly relationship with Brian Ortega during the recordings of the show, but things are not going to continue the same way when the camera lights go out.

“Being imprisoned in a house with someone for so long is difficult. We are joking with each other, playing with each other. It’s all being friendly now, I’ll be honest. But I cannot say that we will continue like this later ”, concluded Alex.

The new season of The Ultimate Fighter begins on July 1 in ESPN + in the USA. The reality show will have 16 participants weights rooster and average weights. The coaches of the season will be Alexander Volkanovski Y Brian Ortega.

The current featherweight champion, Volkanovski has a 19-game winning streak. After signing with UFC on 2016, the Australian beat names like Max Holloway, Jose Aldo Y Chad Mendes. In his last fight, he beat Holloway by decision divided into UFC 251. His current record is 22-1.

