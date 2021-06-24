Alexander Volkanovski gives his prediction for the Poirier vs McGregor trilogy

With the trilogy match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier just around the corner, many fighters have started to give their prediction.

All eyes will be on Conor McGregor when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 next month.

It’s a make or break situation for the Irishman. After being knocked out for the first time in his MMA careerIn his latest outing against Poirier, McGregor will be keen to settle scores with “The Diamond.”

It is expected that the winner of the fight faces the newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the 155-pound division title.

With two weeks to go until the fight, the UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, spoke about the combat of the trilogy. In an interview with Submission Radio, Volkanovski gave his prediction for the fight, choosing “The Notorious” to emerge victorious, this time.

“It’s a tough fight, after seeing what happened in the last fight. But I still think Conor is more dangerous. I feel like it’s going to be dangerous from the start. And I think that will be able to control… I think he’s going to get his hands on Poirier, I feel like Conor is going to get it. I think it’s going to get an ending«.

