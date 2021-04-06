Alexander Volkanovski details his ugly battle with COVID-19

Alexander Volkanovski I would have had as bad a time as Khamzat Chimaev during their battle with COVID-19.

The 145-pound champion was discharged from the co-star of the UFC 260 due to virus infection. As a result, what was to be his (third) starting defense against Brian Ortega was postponed to a future date, with both fighters confirmed as the new coaches for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the 32-year-old Australian went into detail about how hard the disease hit him.

«It affected me a lot. I stayed in bed for days, sleeping until twelve, doing nothing, not eating anything, “commented the fighter. It had gotten ugly. I had started coughing up blood and having trouble breathing. Now obviously I feel a lot better. Now I can even train a little bit.

Although there is currently no set date for Volkanovski’s return to the Octagon, his fight with Ortega will most likely take place before the end of the year.

The City Member Kick boxing has not fought since winning by split decision to Max holloway in the co-star contest of UFC 251 from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.