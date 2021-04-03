Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega to coach the Ultimate Fighter 29

“The Ultimate Fighter” is back, and its trainers have already been defined.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and belt challenger Brian Ortega they will be the coaches of the new reality season, which has not been broadcast since 2018.

The information was confirmed by Dana White in conversation with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto Friday night.

The season will begin filming within the next few weeks, but no details have been revealed if the format will change, unlike past seasons.

It was considered that Kamaru usman and Colby covington were the coaches, but Kamaru usman will defend his belt in UFC 261, and the American hopes to be the reserve fighter of the main event.

Volkanovski and Ortega became available after their match in UFC 260 was canceled, this when the featherweight champion tested positive for COVID-19.

Volkanovski He is on a 19-win streak and hopes to defend his belt for the second time. Following a six-win streak in the Octagon, Alexander beat Max holloway by unanimous decision in UFC 245, crowning himself as the new featherweight champion.

Seven months later in UFC 251 last july, Volkanovski and Holloway they had their revenge. Volkanovski retained the belt after beating Max holloway by split decision.

Last october, Ortega returned after 22 months of absence in the main fight of UFC Fight Island 6. Brian was imposed on Chan sung jung and defeated it by unanimous decision, overcoming the first defeat of his career against Max holloway in UFC 231.