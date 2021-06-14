Alexander Povetkin hangs up his gloves

Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has formalized his retirement from professional boxing at age 41, which he leaves with a record of thirty-six wins, three losses and one draw, with twenty-five KOs.

Povetkin lost to Dillian Whyte in his last fight, before which he had given one of the bells of 2020, knocking him out in England. After shining in the amateur field, proclaiming himself European, world and Olympic champion, Povetkin faced the best heavyweights of the last decade, losing to Wladimir Klitschhko and Anthony Joshua in the world title dispute, as well as defeating Chrys Byrd, Eddie Chambers or Hasim Rahman among many others.

Despite having hung many belts, none of them were the most important in the rank of each body at that time, so Povetkin cannot be considered a former world champion, as he was only a regular WBA champion, a secondary title.