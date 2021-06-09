Alexander McQueen presents his most chilling and romantic collection

“It seems that now is the time to heal, to breathe new life, to explore echoes of the past to enrich our future. More than ever, a sense of humanity, of the team working together with a single goal, to do something beautiful, something meaningful. It feels valuable and important, ”the director wrote in an official statement.

Similarly, the creative director inspired by water and its healing properties so that women who wear the pieces of the new collection feel radiant and strong. The line also has pieces that give us punk vibes such as a leather jacket and a red dress made of the same material.