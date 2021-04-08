“Alexander Isaak will be better than Erling Haaland”

04/07/2021

The former Swedish international, Erik edman, published a tweet in which he assured that Alexander Isaak will be a better player than Erling Haaland, one of the fashion figures, in three years: “I know that all of Norway is going to throw something at me, but in three years Alexander Isak will be better than Haaland”.

Currently second coach of the Swedish Eskilsminne, Edman argued his answer for Fotbollskanalen: “When Haaland plays as a center forward, static, he has a lot to improve. In the last Norway internationals we see him and I think Isak is better in that field. Technically, I also think Isak is better”. “In three years I think he will grow and be at a physical level that will allow him to play for clubs like Manchester City, Barcelona or Real Madrid,” he said.

Hela Norge kommer kasta fryspizza på mig nu, men om 3 år är Alexander Isak en bättre spelare än honom! https://t.co/D67AToBu5M – Erik Edman (@erik_edman) April 6, 2021

The Real Sociedad attacker, who arrived at the club in 2019, is one of the most promising players in Nordic football, although his scoring records are far from Erling Haaland, the attacker for whom all the great European clubs sigh: the txuri-urdin He has scored 28 goals since arriving in LaLiga, while the Dortmund striker has 49 in just over a year since his arrival in the Bundesliga..

The references from Sweden and Norway

Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland are the offensive references of their respective teams, the Swedish and the Norwegian. The txuri-urdin, with the permission of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, will be one of the players who will flag Sweden at the European Championship next summer, which shares the group with Spain. As for the Norwegian, whose selection does not have the ticket for the European tournament, just think about getting the qualification for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. In the qualifying group he is also with Spain, which is the great favorite to access the fast track.