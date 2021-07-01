Alexander Gustafsson returns to the Octagon on September 4

After a time out, Alexander Gustafsson will return to the Octagon, the Swede will face Paul craig at UFC Fight Night on September 4.

The match was confirmed Front Kick Online the morning of this Thursday.

Gustafsson, will try to end his bad phase in the octagon. The two-time belt challenger is on a three-game losing streak. In his last fight, he was finished by Fabricio Werdum on UFC Fight Island 3. Alexander you need to win or you could be disengaged from the organization.

Craig, comes in a situation opposite to that of his rival. The Scotsman is on a four win streak. Paul comes from beating Jamahal hill on UFC 263. The light heavyweight stands out for his strong grappling, with 12 victories by way of completion.

UFC Fight Night September 4 will be held in a place to be defined in London England.

