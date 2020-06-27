Than Alexander Gustafsson It premieres in the Complete Weights does not mean that it will remain in that division for the remainder of the race.

The 33-year-old Swede, twice challenger to the 205-pound belt of the UFC, will debut as a Full Weight against the ex-champion of the division, Fabricio Werdum, at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi 3.

Gustafsson is at the worst moment of his professional career, recording five losses in his last eight presentations on the octagon. But even if he defeats Werdum, that will not convince him to extend his stay between the Full Weights.

“I am accepting one fight at a time,” the still number eight on the Semi-Complete standings told MMA Viking (via MMA Junkie). “I am going to fight Fabricio Werdum in the Full Weights, but that does not mean that I am going to stay in the Full Weight division. We’re taking him one fight at a time to see what our next move will be. ”

Gustafsson announced his retirement from MMA in mid-2019 after being submitted to his public by Anthony Smith in the stellar of UFC Fight Night Stockholm. That represented his second loss in a row after being knocked out by TKO in the third round against Jon Jones in a starting rematch that led the UFC 232 seven months before.

Although the ex-Semi-Complete contender does not know what it is to win in more than three years (a TKO on Glover Teixeira May 28, 2017 is his last recorded victory), Gustafsson feels that going up to the Completos is the best decision he could make at this time.

“We dropped some names from the Full Weight division because I thought about it and it feels like the best decision for me right now. I’m a big Semi-Complete and I always had to cut maybe 15 or 17 kilos for each fight, so I just wanted to challenge myself a little and see how all this will turn out. ”

UFC Abu Dhabi 3 is taking place on July 25 from the United Arab Emirates.