Alexander-Arnold and Keïta receive racist insults on social networks

04/07/2021 at 5:55 PM CEST

EFE

Liverpool players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keïta received racist insults on social media after the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid. Both footballers were victims of racist insults on Instagram. Keïta received emoticons from a monkey in a Liverpool post prior to the match, while Alexander-Arnold received the same icons in a post of his made last Sunday.

A Liverpool spokesperson said the club is “investigating the horrendous racial abuse & rdquor; they received after the game against Real Madrid. “It is completely unacceptable and it has to stop. Liverpool condemns all forms of discrimination and we will continue to work on inclusion, & rdquor; said the spokesperson.

Racial abuse of footballers on social media has become a common practice in the UK and some celebrities like Thierry Henry have responded to this by closing their accounts until this is resolved.

The Premier League, in conjunction with the rest of the English football organizations, asked a few months ago for an effective response to social media platforms to avoid the continuous abuse to which players are subjected.