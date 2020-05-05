Mexico City.- Alexander Acha with his song We are still standing, leads an initiative to support rural communities most affected by the crisis stemming from the pandemic of the Covid-19.

It is an initiative created by Alacran Entertainment and Alexander Acha in conjunction with the campaign A kilo of aid, which will promote donations to deliver food supplies to the neediest Mexican families.

Alexander Acha wrote the song We are still standing inspired by the situation of isolation that we are living, to provide hope in moments of uncertainty.

We are still on our feet now available on digital platforms.

The income generated by each download or reproduction of the video on YouTube, as well as the total royalties for copyright, will be donated 100 percent.

The initiative is joined by more than 40 personalities from different fields, interpreting the lyrics for the video We are still standing on YouTube.

Who participated?

Adela Micha, Aída Cuevas, Ana Bárbara, Andrea Legarreta, Ana Serradilla, Alejandro López, Alex Lora, Alexander Acha, Arturo Carmona, Axel Muñiz, Burro Van Rankin, Cecilia Galliano, Christopher Uckerman, Dulce María.

Edith Márquez, Eduardo Verástegui, Emmanuel, Erika Buenfil, Flans, Gloria Calzada, Horacio Villalobos, Jackie Bracamontes, Javier Poza, JNS, Joaquín López-Dóriga, José Ron, Kalimba, Karla Gómez, Luz María Zetina.

Madison, Mane de la Parra, Margarita “The Goddess of Cumbia”, María José. María León, Mariano Osorio, Martha Debayle, Mijares, Odalys Ramírez, OV7.

Pablo Montero, Pandora, Patricio Borghetti, Paty Cantú, Patty López de la Cerda, Paulina Florencia, Paulina Mercado, Ricardo Casares.

Samo, Sandoval, Sandra Echeverría, Rhythm Partners, Valentino Lanús, William Valdés, Ximena Herrera and Yordi Rosado.

They thought of We are still standing as a simple campaign in which Mexican society can show solidarity with the most vulnerable families.

Thus Alexander Acha is in solidarity with those who are most in need when the quarantine of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico passes.

