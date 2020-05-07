For singer Alexander Acha, it is important to have faith in God and in men at these times when the world has been hit by COVID-19. At different stages of his career, the singer-songwriter and critic of “La Voz Azteca” has spoken about his faith.

“There are many ways of perceiving God, some believe that he is only a spectator, others believe that he is a cosmic force, but what I think is that God is a father, he is the one who loves us, helps us, accompanies us, and if it does not free us from suffering on earth it does accompany us and sustains us. I will put it in an analogy, I believe that God is the one who gives us swords and we go to battle, he does not free us from battle but he gives us the weapons, “he told EL UNIVERSAL.

The composer of songs like “I love you” said that from his perspective, life is a gift, and you have to keep hope and perseverance with humility.

“Hope is not limited to whether or not we are cured of the coronavirus, because if not, all the people who died from the virus and who had hope were deceived, I do not see it that way, I think the hope is that in the end we are in the hands of God and if we go or stay we are also in the hands of God. “

Aware that many families are suffering during this pandemic, he wrote the song “We Still Stand”, and decided to join Un Kilo de Ayuda to help those most in need. All income generated by the reproduction of the song or video will be donated, as well as the author’s royalties.

“In the song there is a tone of hope, of perseverance, of strength, and it is that I think that this is going to happen, that we are going to overcome it, that life is going to continue, that there will be lessons that we will learn, such as saving, not giving for granted that tomorrow you will be alive. I believe that all this can help the human being to surpass himself. “

Emmanuel, Mijares, Pandora, Mario Sandoval, Ana Bárbara, Paty Cantú, María León, patricio Borghetti and Odalys Ramírez, as well as Pablo Montero, Edith Márquez and many other artists, from their homes, joined singing fragments of the song that is already Available on the Un Kilo de Ayuda YouTube channel.

The organization joined this project with a campaign to give food packages through donations in Moneypool, with a periodic and sustained delivery of pantries in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Mexico State, Sinaloa and Yucatan, with a package of 250 pesos that includes beans, lentils, oats, etc.

