Alexa PenaVega’s baby is in intensive care

Actress Alexa PenaVega welcomed her third child, a girl, into the world on May 7. The star announced the arrival of baby Rio, via an Instagram post on May 10.

In the post, PenaVega said that Rio is in intensive care, saying that “the girl is kicking someone’s butt in the NICU.” The “Spy Kids” actress was not due to give birth until mid-June. In an Instagram post on April 27, she wrote “See you in 7 weeks, girl!”

Both PenaVega and her husband, Carlos from Nickelodeon’s “Big Time Rush,” shared the same Instagram photo of Rio’s little fingers on their parents’ hands on May 10. The legend alluded to the premature birth, saying that “little Rio couldn’t wait to go out and play with his brothers!”

Carlos PeñaVega added a sweet note to his wife in his post. “I could never do what you do. The best mom for our 2 boys and now for the girl. Thank you for being a solid rock to this family, ”he wrote.

The PenaVegas are now a family of five

The little daughter of Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, Rio, completes their family of five. The married couple also have two children; Ocean King, who is 4 years old, and Kingston James, who will be 2 years old at the end of June.

Alexa recently shared a cheerful Instagram video of her and Carlos, explaining how much their kids love playing with Hot Wheels cars. The video shows Alexa and Carlos having fun with Hot Wheels, trying to build a ramp for a toy car to jump over their pool.

The surname PenaVega is a combination of the surnames of Alexa and Carlos. Carlos’s last name was previously Peña and Alexa’s maiden name is Vega. The couple married in Mexico in 2014. Alexa PenaVega was previously married to producer Sean Covel, best known for his work on the film “Napoleon Dynamite.” The actress filed for divorce in June 2012.

PenaVega shared an Instagram photo on April 16 of her posing with her husband and children with her belly exposed. In the caption, he joked that no one would want to look at the camera to take family photos and said, “I wish the girl wants to take pictures with mom!”

PenaVega’s latest signature film to premiere again soon

Taking a Shot at Love, PenaVega’s most recent Hallmark film, premiered in January 2021. The film will air again on Sunday, May 16 at 11am. PenaVega plays a professional ballet dancer who helps Ryan, an injured professional hockey player, played by Luke Macfarlane, recover from his injury with ballet training. During the filming process, the Hallmark actress shared behind-the-scenes Instagram photos of her practicing her ballet moves.

PenaVega also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015. She and her partner Mark Ballas placed sixth on the show. Her husband Carlos was a contestant on the same season of DWTS and came in fourth place.

When Alexa was kicked out of the show before Carlos, he broke down in tears and hugged his wife. “Baby, you’re going to do very well,” said Alexa PeñaVega to reassure him.

Alexa PenaVega posted a retro Instagram video in September 2019 of her dancing with her ex-partner Mark Ballas. Also Hallmark actress and DWTS alumnus Danica McKellar commented on the video: “Great, Alexa!”

