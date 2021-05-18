Alexa PenaVega shares a photo of her daughter in the hospital

Getty Images Alexa and Carlos PenaVega brought their newborn daughter home after a period in ICU.

On May 10, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega shared the news that their newborn daughter, named Rio, was in intensive care. The baby was born about a month earlier, but her parents, both actors, wrote on Instagram that the little girl was “kicking someone’s butt in the NICU.”

On May 16, Alexa PenaVega shared an update on her Instagram account, announcing that both she and her baby were back home. The photos she shared showed her baby Rio being breastfed and looking serene. “I don’t normally post photos like this… but this was very powerful for me,” wrote PenaVega. He also explained that “one of the most important things in the NICU is skin-to-skin time and breast milk.”

Both PenaVega and her husband have spoken openly in the past about their Christian faith. In the Instagram post, Alexa PenaVega said that although Rio’s premature birth was unexpected, “we feel the peace of God ALL the time.” Also Hallmark actress Danica McKellar commented on three heart emojis in the post. Candace Cameron Bure also commented, writing “Awwww congratulations and welcome to the Rio world!”

The PenaVegas moved to Hawaii in 2017

According to PenaVega’s latest Instagram post, baby Rio was born at the Kapi’olani Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The PenaVegas moved from Los Angeles to Hawaii in 2017 when their oldest son was still a baby.

In a 2020 interview with People, PenaVegas shed some light on the reasons behind her move. “We’ve never fit the Hollywood mold,” said Alexa PenaVega. “We have never done things conventionally.” The couple felt they yearned for a sense of community that they couldn’t find in LA. “We still have great friends who live there, but most of them don’t have children and are not married,” said PenaVega.

In the interview, Carlos PenaVega talked about meeting Alexa in a Bible study group and how they made the decision to combine their last names. “We were literally at the county office in Ventura signing all the paperwork and the woman was like ‘Whose last name is it?’ I said ‘let’s see if this works. Carlos and Alexa PenaVega. Only a word.”

Carlos told People that he and Alexa began considering moving to Hawaii after meeting other young Christian couples while visiting Maui. “We prayed about it and then we moved here three months later,” he said. Alexa recently shared an Instagram post of her and Carlos standing by their pool with a sunset in the background. In the photo you could see her two children swimming. Carlos commented: “Here we come to LIVE !!? God is sooo GOOD! “

The family of five is happy and healthy

On May 16, Carlos PenaVega shared a photo on Instagram of the entire family of five lounging together in bed. Alexa was holding baby Rio and lying next to her oldest son, Ocean Kingston, who will turn 2 in June, was between her older brother and father, hiding his face from the camera. “Thank you all for your prayers!” PenaVega captioned in the photo. “Everyone is finally back home, safe and sound.”

Later that day, PenaVega shared another photo on Instagram of him and his children grimacing. “#Sundayfunday with the boys,” he wrote in the message. According to Carlos’ IMDb page, his latest project is “The Loud House Movie,” based on the Nickelodeon television series “The Loud House.” PenaVega voices the character of Bobby Santiago. The movie will stream on Netflix.

