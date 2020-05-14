The Baja California gymnast, qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (2021), joined the battle against Covid-19 in her town.

Alexa Moreno, Baja California gymnast classified to Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (2021), joined this Wednesday a campaign in support of health workers they cater to patients with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Olympic gymnast Alexa Moreno went to the offices of the Municipal Institute of Sport to donate protective masks that will be destined for health workers in Mexicali. Here the information: https://t.co/4MvTDDXeay#mexicali #salud #gimnasia pic.twitter.com/laz6PrFYLS – Unique magazine BC (@RevistaunicoBC) May 13, 2020

The horse jumping specialist went to Municipal Institute of Sport and Physical Culture of Mexicali to deliver protective maskss that will be destined to municipal nurses and doctors.

It should be noted that the Municipal DIF is he link that has been established for all kinds of donations, whether they are food baskets or health products.

The IMDECUF disclosed in a statement that the gymnast went to deliver the supplies as part of the support program that has been preceded by the Municipal President, Marina Del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, together with the sports sector to help the neediest people; so Moreno, world medalist in Doha in 2018, joined this initiative.

Meanwhile the competitor continues with her preparation at home while activity is restored to return to workouts at the gym and, of course, prepare for your second Olympic date.

The Mexican Gymnastics Federation (FMG) is waiting for the new calendar to make known its international counterpart to schedule the events, where Moreno and the rest of the national teams are waiting.

Alexa Moreno already has the Olympic square and you only want to go to blank events, in order to refine some elements to have a better aspiration of reaching the podium.

(With information from Notimex)