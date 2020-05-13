With the support of 50 personalities, Olga Tañón makes a powerful appeal to the true meaning of “tolerance”.Miami, Florida | May 12, 2020 | All these artists initiate a powerful clamor for tolerance. Respect the opinions, ideas or attitudes of other people, even if they do not coincide with their own. “Alexa” is a theme that carries the true meaning of the word tolerance, a call against hate, discrimination and racism. The story of the brutal murder of Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, better known as “Alexa”, shocked the world last March. Beyond crime, its causes left an indelible mark on the hearts of many: the lack of tolerance, towards those who think and act differently without harming third parties. Being your representative case of millions of situations and / or hate crimes. “The visual concept of the video is based on the transformation of the photographs of all these physically abused artists, we wanted to somehow show the representation of this social problem, sending a strong message. The damage is not always physical, there is also psychological damage, but naturally the physical is more evident, for this reason it was conceptualized in this way to raise awareness and alert the world to the importance of exercising and practicing the true sense of “tolerance” . Olga Tañón commented. The legacy of Alexa inspired “the woman of fire” Olga Tañón, known for pursuing just causes, and 50 other friends and fellow artists who collaborated on this project, and thus remember the importance of a basic human rights principle such as that’s life. Thanks to everyone who said YES! and to all those who will continue to join, in alphabetical order: Paula Arenas, Chucho Avellanet, Maricarmen Avilés, Carlos Beltran, Marisol Calero, Daniel Campos, Rafael Campos, Jesús Cancel, Jean Carlos Canela, Nydia Caro, Braulio Castillo, Poty Castillo, Pedro Capo, Carlitos “Black Guayaba”, Armando Correa, Erika Csiszer, Elvis Crespo, Hermes Croatto, Manny Manuel, Chiky Bombom, Techy Fatule, Tito el Bambino, Kany García, Gust “Black Guayaba”, Melina León, Águeda López, Danny Lugo , Patricia Manterola, Ricky Martín, Javi “Black Guayaba”, Aymee Nuviola, Toro “Black Guayaba”, Gabriel Pagan, “Samo”, Carlos Ponce, Lismary Quintana, Carlos Rivera, Brenda Rivera, Luis Fonsi, Epy Joel, Victor Manuelle, Roselyn Sánchez, José Santana, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Oscarito, Dayanara Torres, Ana Barbara and Quique Usales. “More tolerance and less hate”