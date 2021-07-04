Alexa Grasso: “When I get to the top, I don’t want to be just the challenger, I really want the belt”

UFC flyweight contender Alexa Grasso (13-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) has every desire to be the top company champion, but she wants to make sure she doesn’t rush or take shortcuts on her way to the top.

Today who dominates the division in which the Mexican fights, is the Russian champion, Valentina Shevchenko, who has five consecutive defenses of the title and has already beaten most of the main rivals in the division.

Grasso obviously wants to fight the champion, but seeks more experience before facing the challenge. “I know I need more experience to fight Valentina because she has a lot of fights under her belt. I definitely want to fight many more times and the more I fight, the more experience I will have when I reach the top »he said in a note with MMA Junkie in Spanish.

“It’s a new division for me, things move fast here, I don’t know when I will really fight for the title. In the UFC, you can have two fights and in the next fight you can be fighting for the belt »added one of the LoBo Gym MMA representatives.

“I don’t want to be just a challenger, I really want the belt. I want to fight for the belt, win it and become a Mexican champion. I definitely need more experience, but time will tell. The experience and how I win the fights will eventually give me the pass to fight for the belt. “, considered the purple belt of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

The 27-year-old is not sure when she will return to the Octagon, but one thing she is sure of is that she is determined to polish her game in her quest to become the best fighter at 125 pounds.

Alexa Grasso defeats Maycee Barber at UFC 258

“Right now I’m training a lot of jiu-jitsu with my coach Diego Lopes. I think it is one of the areas that I am completely focused on. I want to show that I continue to evolve. I want to be the one who knocks down, the one who submits. I also want to be the one threatening from the ground. That’s what I’m focusing on right now. ” the beautiful Mexican counted.

And closed: “I do not know when I’ll get back. I haven’t gotten a call from the UFC or anything. My focus right now is my wrestling and jiu-jitsu, which is what I work on every day. “.

