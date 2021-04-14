Alexa Dellanos without a bra and with a ‘skin’ colored dress poses on the streets of New York

Alexa dellanos, the spectacular daughter of the journalist Myrka dellanos, exploded the social media by showing off the great body that is worn from nothing more and nothing less than the streets of New York. On repeated occasions, the model and daughter of the former driver of “First impact”She did not keep her explosive curves to herself, but instead gave some images to her loyal fans so that without fear, or fear, they would drop the drool when they saw her evident beauty.

It turns out that she chose for the moment a very short ‘skin’ color dress with openings and braids in the middle of the bust, which formed a tremendous neckline, exposing part of her breasts. The model resides in Miami but it took a few days to travel to “The big Apple” and from there continue to ratify itself as one of the influencers with the most hook and sensuality of Instagram.

There is no doubt that when Alexa dellanos He wants to make an impact, he does it in style and his attributes become the protagonists of the day. Not in vain many compare it to the ‘Barbie’ doll and it is precisely because they are very similar to it.

(Swipe right to see the complete ‘look’)

Keep reading:

They broadcast audio of Alejandra Guzmán apparently drunk and saying: “I think people need to hear the truth”

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, has a 19-year-old girlfriend and mother-in-law says “He’s an old man”

Chiquinquirá Delgado showed her attributes from above and below with a translucent dress

Cardi B wears a short top, shows part of the ‘boobies’ and launches her new Reebok inspired by the’ 90s