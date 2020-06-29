Alexa Dellanos wears her rear as never before on an inflatable in her pool | INSTAGRAM

The famous young woman, Alexa Dellanos, is still at home remembering the days when she was happy and did not know it, although it is a saying that many really consider it so, just like Alexa, who misses the beach and pool too much.

This photograph is a clear example, in it the young woman appears enjoying what she considers paradise, sun and water, wearing her rear as in no other photograph.

The snapshot is almost 1 year ago, since it was taken in July 2019, it seems that the same month of 2020 will be somewhat different, since the situation has not yet improved and it seems that it will extend too long.

However, today we can enjoy this snapshot in which Alexa leaned enough to show off her rear attributes in a spectacular way, with her bikini that exposed her beauty.

The photo gathered almost 80 thousand likes, being one of the most beautiful and daring that he has, posing from his large flamingo inflatable, which gave a more attractive touch to the scene, making it look like a dream come true.

The beautiful girl loves bikinis and this orange color is quite good, as it contrasts with her skin and makes her look even better. It has become a symbol of beauty of the application.

Alexa Dellanos has gone a bit away from her profile, in fact she does not even upload stories, something quite strange, since she used to share everything, it seems that all this of social isolation has affected her.

For now we can only wait for the young woman to recover, like everyone else on the planet, as this has affected us directly or indirectly, a situation that few imagined could come, but that one day will end.