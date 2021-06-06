Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

One of the Internet’s favorite models is Alexa Dellanos, the beautiful daughter of a renowned Telemundo presenter, Myrka dellanos, who does not stop pampering her audience with beautiful photos and videos of her modeling.

On this occasion the young woman recorded a video that reached her stories and it surprised all the users who managed to observe it because in this it appears with a plaid shirt that ends up taking off to show off the swimsuit that is underneath.

The clip has reddish tones and became a highly entertaining piece. attractive For his faithful audience who is they enjoyed it to the fullest and also shared it among their friends so that no one would miss it for being so cute.

The Influencer flirts in a way professional Before the camera and his fans once again they manage to be captivated with his great beauty, a beautiful face and a figure that he could only have achieved with so much exercise, diets and of course some procedures that gave him a little help.

If it were a publication, it would surely have hundreds of thousands of reproductions and I like in addition to the comments that are never necessary in the posts of its profile, which by the way has already reached 3.9 million followers, a number that cost work arrive, but surely soon we will have a celebration for the 4.

In Show News we rescue it so that you can enjoy it on any occasion you want, so we recommend that you continue to be aware of everything new that the young woman brings to your new projects, photo shoots and much more.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago he was collaborating with a renowned photographer with whom he achieved an incredible session in which each photograph was practically gold.

There is no doubt that this profession fits her like a glove and she enjoys it too much, always striving to give her best pose, her best face and above all to stay as beautiful as possible by going to the gym with her friend Lyna Pérez, whom she loves a lot by the way. and that they are always there to support each other, commenting and liking each other.