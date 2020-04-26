Alexa Dellanos surprises with neon thong, her fans are delighted | Instagram

Model and businesswoman Alexa Dellanos once again surprised everyone Instagram by wearing an extremely small neon bikini.

As you will remember from time to time Dellanos uses to delete some of his publications, he does not keep more than 150 posts.

For this reason, it is likely that the photo in question was removed from your account official because the one that appears is in another account.

It may interest you: Photo Alexa Dellanos would heal anyone with a daring nurse costume

Recharged on a cot, the beautiful businesswoman appears, delighting with her spectacular figure, the neon color makes their attributes stand out even more.

The comments of the publication do not fail to mention that its beauty is impressive, it seems that this Instagram account is dedicated to sharing fit girls pictures and the model is one of them, Alexa also has an official channel where she tells her day to day, as well as to show some photographic sessions in which she participates

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Known for being the daughter of one of the most beautiful conductors on television, Alexa has not wasted her mother’s last name, on the contrary, she has carried it up high and has represented it quite well.

Myrka Dellanos It is her mother, who is a presenter of Telemundo, although she has not needed her help to become so popular, as pages like that of fitness models they are in charge of promoting her beauty, for the simple fact of being herself.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Despite the fact that she has a dreamy figure, many people would believe that she is a rather cold and superficial person, but the young Dellanos in various interviews It has proven to be the opposite simply that as she is happy with her body she likes to feel good and like any vain woman she likes to show off her curves.

Look at the photo of Alexa Dellanos, click here.

There is no doubt that we can always be surprised by those who least expect it and Alexa is one of these people who captivates you with its beauty both inside and outside.

Read also: Alexa Dellanos shows off her voluptuous figure from her balcony for Instagram

.