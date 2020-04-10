The journalist talks about how she lives the difficult situation with her daughter away from her

Myrka Dellanos And your daughter Alexa Dellanos they have had to be separated during the quarantine. While the famous journalist works in “Al Rojo Vivo” to present the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, Alexa is in Puerto Rico. At a distance, the mother and daughter have constant communication to know that both are well.

“She is always the most loving to me. She is a special girl, honestly. My soul girl, ”Myrka told People in Spanish about her daughter. “She is not here, she is in Puerto Rico so we are not together and obviously we are constantly communicating and she felt anxiety”.

Myrka comments that her daughter is very sensitive and frequently asks about her health as well as that of her grandmother, Myrka’s mother.

“I live with my mom who is a senior citizen. I have to take care of her, take off my shoes when I get home, take a bath, immediately put my clothes to wash, “said Myrka. “She is a person who is often nervous, worried and worried about me, but above all, worried about my mother. For your granny. He says, ‘Be very careful with my grandmother. ‘”

