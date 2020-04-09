Alexa Dellanos shows off her tiny waist | Instagram

Known for her exquisite figure Alexa Dellanos dazzles with each of her publications on her account Instagram, just like the last one he did where he appears showing off his tiny waist.

Daughter of one of the most recognized television hosts Alexa, she does not miss the opportunity to be known on social networks thanks to her mother Myrka Dellanos.

However the model has managed your success thanks to his own merits although it is clear that his mother’s name helped a little.

For several years he has been working at the modeling industrySince she was little she knew the life she wanted to have when she was an adult and nowadays she enjoys the opportunities that life has given her.

In the photograph he can be seen wearing an outfit pretty casual, a loose cotton top and pants, she usually wears her very tight clothing so it also partly makes your waist stand out.

Concerned about the situation in this quarantine, she shared: “I hope everyone stays safe at home.”

The young woman has an enviable figure although it is known that on several occasions she has gone through the scalpel and is still the owner of aphenomenal body reason why it has the happiness to show off the result of years of work through exercise, the occasional little help and above all, food.

Alexa recently commented that it was done vegan and that eating like this has helped her to maintain her figure and above all to make her body feel better with their feedingSome Internet users have criticized her for the fact that she exercises even when she “operates”.

Despite the criticism and ignorance from some people if you get a chance and economy As to go through the scalpel you will know that your doctors recommend you and it could be said that they require you to exercise to keep everything in place.

.