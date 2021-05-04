Alexa Dellanos shows off her curves wearing a trikini that only covers the essentials

From Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico, Alexa dellanos He once again showed that body of temptation that is the fantasy of thousands and revolutionized social networks.

On this occasion, the daughter of the journalist Myrka Dellanos took advantage of her stay in the heavenly place to upload a photo where she could be seen showing off her voluptuous curves, wearing a red trikini that barely covers the essentials.

“Better than a daydream ☁️”, the postcard reads that her fans immediately commented, alluding to how good the influencer looks: “A goddess,”, “Cute mamacita! 🤤 ”and“ You’re super hot 🔥🔥 ”were some of the compliments they wrote.

A few days earlier, Alexa Dellanos had already caused a stir by appearing in another hot image, wearing a tiny green bikini with which she highlighted her legs and waist.

Keep reading:

Billie Eilish causes a stir posing in sexy lingerie for Vogue magazine

Stephanie Salas’ message after the fourth chapter of Luis Miguel’s series