Alexa Dellanos shows off her beauty in a super daring body for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous model Alexa Dellanos decided to show off her pretty figure in a daring phosphorescent green body with which she delighted her 2 million fans, which she has just achieved very recently.

The famous is celebrating her new record of followers, although we also know that she is at home because of the quarantine, which incidentally has worried the young model, as her mother continues to work despite the circumstances.

In the daring photo that we present you today, Alexa appears in a daring body that made her stylized legs shine, because it does not cover them at all, although she also highlights her front attributes, which have helped her fans to crowd on her social network to delight your pupils.

Something that caught the eye a lot is a Darth Vader helmet that appears behind it, as it is painted as a very famous brand, confusing those who become fans of the saga because the context of its existence is not understood.

The snapshot has more than 129 thousand likes and has been one of the most liked and best received by its fans who dedicated themselves to flattering it, filling the comment box with phrases of love and hearts, thanks to the fact that it kept them entertained in these times of quarantine.

Very recently, the model revealed that she has been vegan for more than 5 years and that it is one of the best habits that she has had and that makes her feel safe, happy and like never before, since it shows that the young woman is quite happy like this .

Recall that the famous TV presenter, her mother Myrka Dellanos, continues to attend the program “A new day” on Telemundo, which is why her daughter has worried and even assured that she is in danger from continuing her work in these conditions. .

What brings concern to Alexa Dellanos is that despite the fact that in the United States it has been prohibited to leave home, many still go out to work, exposing themselves to the contagion of COVID-19. For this reason, her daughter Alexa Dellanos expressed her great concern for her mother, who is an example of life for her.

