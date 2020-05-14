Alexa Dellanos shows off her beautiful legs from home for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and popular model, Alexa Dellanos, has uploaded many daring photographs but today’s one showed a very nice perspective of her from home, because while taking care of herself and avoiding contagions, she takes the opportunity to delight her fans with her beautiful legs.

This is his last photograph uploaded on his official Instagram, where he usually pampers his fans with daring snapshots.

This time we can see her sitting on one of the shelves of what looks like her living room, taking advantage of the situation to wear a mini short with which she let her legs do all the work, because thanks to them her fans were left with little eyes of heart .

In the photo Alexa looks super pretty, because she managed to share with us how she is spending it at her house, since she has been there for several weeks and has shared different scenarios of her home and even shared what is her favorite place to spend it, her balcony .

The photo reached 31 thousand likes in a few hours, since it is very liked on the social network and is reflected in its comment box, which is full of flattering comments and creative compliments.

Alexa fans admire her as much for her beauty as for her talent, because on YouTube she has also shared how she does her photo shoots, because modeling is something she enjoys the most and what has opened so many doors for her.

Her official channel also uses it to count her day to day, and although she only has few followers there compared to her Instagram, this could increase if she is constant and continues to upload attractive content, which is not difficult for her.

Alexa continues her exercise routines, since she cannot lose this rhythm that has led her to have an enviable and super desired figure. She enjoys pampering her 2 million followers, who are very happy with her beauty although they miss her normal posts, as they have stopped and only uploaded stories.

