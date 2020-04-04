Alexa Dellanos shows off a great neckline in a daring Instagram photo | INSTAGRAM

The famous model Alexa Dellanos is remembering a few weeks ago when we could all go free and how her hair was worked, because in this social distancing she misses going out and showing off her beauty on the streets of the United States.

The famous recently celebrated a record of followers, although she is at home to avoid infections, something that worried the young model, as her mother continues to work despite the circumstances.

The photography boasted her through her Instagram stories, where she was able to delight her fans with one of her most low-cut and seductive outfits, although she wanted to show how well her hair worked, since she always keeps it in constant maintenance.

For Alexa, her image is very important, because based on it, she has achieved a solid base of followers, which allows her to have contact with brands that sponsor her and that allows her to continue her career as a model and Instagram star.

The photo could have thousands of likes, since the young woman always accumulates many in her publications, in fact some of her snapshots are so liked that they receive up to 100,000 likes, or even more, since she is very popular and liked on the social network.

In these moments of “solitude”, Dellanos enjoys hugging her puppy, who has been a little overwhelmed in several photographs, since the beautiful girl is very affectionate and constantly hugs him, something that comes to emulate her beloved pet.

Alexa continues her exercise routines, since she cannot lose this rhythm that has led her to have an enviable and super desired figure. She enjoys pampering her 2 million followers, who are very happy with her beauty although they miss her normal posts, as they have stopped and only uploaded stories.

