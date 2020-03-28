Myrka Dellanos’s daughter is also in quarantine, but does not lose her daring sensuality

Alexa Dellanos He has stopped posting daring photos on Instagram. Most of his content in recent days has been leaving him on his Instagram stories.

It has been in one of his latest videos in his Instagram stories that his fans have been able to see the new white top of the young woman. This one leaves a bare shoulder and just as he exposes part of his chest to the air, it also shows that under the garment Alexa Dellanos does not wear underwear.

Alexa Dellanos / Capture of the Instagram stories of @alexadellanos

Along with the video, the model enjoyed the song by Jack Harlow, “Whats Poppin”.

Through Twitter, Alexa Dellanos usually shares a little more of her thoughts, and that’s where she has let her fans know how she feels during this quarantine. There she explained how difficult it has been for her to stay away from her family, but she also highlights the importance of staying at home, to safeguard her health.

I’m actually enjoying quarantine because I’ve been able to reset my mind… while simultaneously struggling bc I can’t fully enjoy this time off from everything knowing what’s going on in the world. 😭

– Alexa Dellanos (@AlexaDellanos) March 22, 2020

Ninel Conde motivates her fans among sun-drenched colored thongs

Ximena Duque shows her entire anatomy in a yellow bikini and even Bárbara Bermudo reacts

Carmen Aub in a transparent bodysuit that exposes her intimate charms among roses

Kylie Jenner’s friend forgets the bra and shows it all in a see-through jumpsuit

.