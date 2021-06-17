Alexa Dellanos’ red mini swimsuit that she wore on the balcony | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous american model Alexa Dellanos very much enjoys modeling from the balcony of one of her departments Or at least that’s how he has shown it by modeling from that place on several occasions and with different outfits.

This time the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos stood on your favorite balcony with a red swimsuit quite small that he really managed to adorn his figure perfectly so his fans gave him their likes quickly, bringing his piece of entertainment to more than 142,000 as well as gathering a lot of supportive comments.

This photo was uploaded so we can appreciate the excellent scenery with which he has, in addition to the fact that she adorns him in an excellent way, his figure has been in constant exercise to get to that form as well as some little help with various procedures that she really enjoys doing.

Of course, the young woman knows the great attention she has and has been trying to increase the number of followers on her account, reaching more than 4.2 million so far.

By the way, Alexa is preparing the launch of her new Lexidoll brand, to which she has already opened her own Instagram, which already reaches almost 100,000 followers so surely we will soon have surprises on its part.

But that’s not all because Alexa not only enjoys modeling but also loves music and was practicing her DJ skills just a few hours ago uploading a video in which she is mixing her favorite songs.

They were also showcased by another of their swimsuits, a blue and white color that really looks like heaven itself when being put on the figure of the influencer.

She also shared that her boyfriend Alec Monopoly was at an event in which to open his store to sell his best pieces and his most exclusive works.

Those who are true fans want to see the model with her mother, the famous Telemundo presenter, because despite the fact that they have an age difference, their fans consider that they even look like sisters and one of the most beautiful networks.

The beautiful young woman has been fulfilling what she promised in 2020 to attend a lot to the beach and pool her favorite places in the world that she could not attend in that year thanks to the world situation that kept her locked in her house at just like all of us.

Show News we will continue to bring you the best information about Alexa Dellanos as well as her best photos, videos and all that attractive content that she enjoys doing for you so much and that we will gladly share it with you so that you do not miss it at any time.