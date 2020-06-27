Alexa Dellanos photo in a bikini sunbathing that delighted thousands of fans on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous young woman, Alexa Dellanos, is remembering the days when she spent her hours sunbathing in a bikini.

Thanks to this social distancing, he has revealed to us on several occasions that he would like to be in his favorite place in the world: the beach, or even spend time in a pool in order to get a tan and look even more beautiful.

This time we remember one of those photographs in which he left his fans quite spoiled, as he finds himself sunbathing and showing much of his stylized figure.

Something that her followers really enjoyed was the angle in which the photograph was taken, because thanks to this we were able to observe her pretty and long model legs, something that fascinates the internet.

The snapshot managed to gather more than 50 thousand likes and is currently well received by loyal fans of Alexa, who are waiting to upload new photos to their profile.

The young woman has been a little removed from her account, in her stories she said that she has dedicated herself to distract herself, exercise, read, among other things with which they seek to end all this much sooner.

Everyone who knows Alexa knows that her mother is Milka Dellanos, who is so beautiful that she has even been compared to being her daughter’s sister, something that favors the journalist a lot, since it means that she looks very young and conserved.

The beauty of Alexa Dellanos has been compared to paradise on several occasions, including by herself, she knows what she has and is very sure of herself. At the moment we can only wait for everything to improve and the girl returns to her usual photo shoots.