Alexa Dellanos like a princess is styled by professionals in a cute Instagram video

The beautiful young woman, Alexa Dellanos, wanted to bring us a little closer to her life to show us what the interesting hairstyle process she receives before dedicating her time to an arduous photo shoot where she usually shows off her charms.

The beautiful girl has to go through various processes before being able to take her daring photographs, where she ends up consenting to thousands of users on Instagram.

Alexa is a dedicated and very careful model, she seeks to have all the details under control and look as beautiful as possible in the photos, so she has makeup artists and people dedicated to styling her especially, seeking to have the best possible result.

In this video, we can see how her hair is combed and treated with great attention and care, her followers appreciate this dedication and reflect it with their likes, comments and compliments or compliments.

Alexa is the daughter of Myrka Dellanos, a super beloved journalist on Telemundo, where she has millions of fans and with this she has facilitated the attention her daughter receives a little, since on several occasions they have compared them, ensuring that they look like sisters.

The young woman is sure of herself and has invested all her time to be a professional model, she has even focused her energy on creating videos where she reflects the entire creative process behind her work.

These days Alexa has uploaded very few photos, because she has a lot of free time but no places to go to take photos, because she continues to take care of herself, since this delicate situation worries her a lot and she has commented on it.

At the end of the day we can see that the young woman has made the attempt and shares her memories and some everyday situations that she lives at home, although what she does the most is to long to be able to go to the beach, since she only watches her from her balcony.