Alexa Dellanos in her shortest dress looks beautiful from a yacht for Instagram

The beautiful model Alexa Dellanos is well known for being one of the most liked girls on Instagram, apart from being the daughter of Myrka Dellanos, a successful and famous presenter of Telemundo.

On this occasion he confessed to us that his favorite place on the planet is the ocean, with a photograph in which he showed off his great beauty in a short dress while riding a yacht.

This is the last photograph that was uploaded to his official Instagram account, where he wears a cute dress with Jaguar print, or animal print as many know him and which is quite liked by internet users.

The young woman manages to gather thousands of likes, comments where she is flattered and compliments, it is worth mentioning that she has more and more followers and has already exceeded 2 million, a number that has gradually increased as the weeks go by.

In recent months the young woman had only been wishing she could go out, enjoy the sun, the sand and the water, since it is the perfect combination for her, since she enjoys tanning to look even more beautiful and delight all those who love her. continue.

Sometimes she shared that her favorite place is her balcony, there she can observe the sea and relax a little, all thanks to the fact that she has been quite desperate not to be able to leave, although she has already done so at the moment, but surely with all the necessary precautions. .

Alexa has also shared that she cares a lot about her mother because she continued working at all times and did not stop going to the studio, so Alexa was quite afraid that she would get it.

The young woman has run out of new photos, had been recycling some but it is very likely that she is already planning to continue producing new content, she needs to have even more audience since her dream is to have the largest number of followers and work with various brands to create yours at some point.