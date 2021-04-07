Alexa Dellanos impacted with some ‘bunnies’ that she used to barely cover her breasts

The explosive model Alexa dellanos returned to generate shock in his account Instagram by publishing some photographs during the celebration of Easter day, that They blew the imagination of millions of fans, confirming her as one of the most sensual and sexiest influencers on social networks, especially of Hispanic origin.

This time, the beautiful daughter of the journalist Myrka dellanos she placed some Easter bunnies on her breasts to cover them and not be punished like that by the censorship of Instagram and, as was logical also, celebrate the day.

Downstairs she wore a minimal ‘hairy’ dental floss that could barely be seen between her voluptuous rear. Let’s remember that this is one of the attractions that most flatters the famous. Her curves were exposed with this little outfit and many commented that “Now she was her own bunny Playboy“, In addition to sending her hundreds of compliments and compliments for her beauty.

There’s no doubt Alexa dellanos He works hard not only to maintain his figure and his followers, but to make them feel pampered. For this reason, he is always generating content on different topics so as not to bore them, which never happens. The beauty of the model is obvious and her loyal followers let her know every day. It is definitely one of the latinas as a hitch in the industry Hispanic entertainment.

