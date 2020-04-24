Alexa Dellanos brings a lollipop to her mouth impacting everyone on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Alexa Dellanos is one of the experts in pampering her fans and this time she did it by appearing in a photograph in which she brought a lollipop to her mouth and ended up melting her millions of fans, who exercised her imagination.

Although this photograph was uploaded to an account where they collect fitness models, since they consider her one of the best representatives of this title.

In the photograph, the young model appears wearing a white bra that is wide enough to cover everything necessary, since the young woman has a rather voluptuous chest, as she may have undergone various surgeries.

Although this is real, many of her fans do not bother to notice it, because they accept her as she is today and want her to be comfortable and sure of herself, because thanks to this she shares daring photographs of her pretty figure.

Alexa is the daughter of Myrka Dellanos, presenter of Telemundo, although she has not needed her help to become so popular, as pages like that of fitness models are in charge of promoting her beauty, for the simple fact of being herself.

She is one of the favorite models of everyone on Instagram, so every time she uploads a snapshot she breaks records of likes and leaves millions with their eyes of heart, since they have expressed it on several occasions in their comment box.

It should be remembered that recently he shared one of his favorite moments of the day in these moments of quarantine, because despite being at home he has enjoyed these days. That place is his balcony, where he performs his daily exercises, making it known that this is his favorite time of the day because he has a beautiful view from there.

Alexa very much enjoys exercising to keep her figure as healthy and stylish as possible, to take photos and thus be able to continue pampering her 2 million followers.

