Alexa Dellanos’ blue swimsuit that took her fans to heaven

The pretty american model, Alexa Dellanos always seeks to pamper her loyal Instagram followers by publishing attractive photographs in which her charms They are the center of attention and this time he was no exception, he appeared wearing a blue swimsuit that took his fans to heaven.

That’s right, this is the last post made in your Official instagram only an hour ago it was published and it already has more than 20,000 I like it and comments where they make compliments and compliments seeking to get their attention.

In the photograph we can see that the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos attended a beach for a photoshoot, in which her photographer was in charge of capturing the background in a perfect way that combined with her big curves, wearing that blue swimsuit that instantly became the favorite of many Internet users.

As you surely know, Alexa Dellanos seeks to be uploading attractive photos constantly trying to make her followers grow, but lately she has been stuck in 3 millions something that seems strange, because it has a lot of attention and popularity but we do not know the reason for this situation.

Where it is growing a lot is in Tik Tok, in fact, it is celebrating that it has already reached two million followers on that platform where to make videos to continue showing off its curves.

She was celebrating by eating a snow with blackberries and pineapple which by the way is for vegans since she has been practicing this type of diet for many months now.

By the way, she also showed us her sports outfit with which she attends the gym and with which she also looks quite pretty, being a very tight lycra that the users who came to see it loved.

In case you did not know, Alexa’s mother is Myrka Dellanos, a famous Telemundo presenter who has proven to be quite professional and who has not stopped for a day to inform her audience, a large part of them have met her daughter and have her followed on their social networks.

