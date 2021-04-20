Alexa Dellanos’ black bikini top failed to cover her completely

Alexa dellanos She is a model and influencer who has stood out on social media for her physical beauty. Many have criticized her since she appeared on the network due to the alleged surgeries with which she has managed to build or mold her face and body at will. She has also been noted for appearing in extremely sensual and revealing bikinis and lingerie sets. However, this has not discouraged her, on the contrary. It has made her stand out even more.

A few hours ago she shared a photo in which she appears with a black bikini, whose bra seems to be too small for her. Although clearly that is the primary intention of the piece: to be as daring as it is captivating, both for the model and for those who admire her figure and its design.

“Appreciate the little things,” Dellanos wrote alongside the post.

Through his Instagram account he has also announced the arrival of “Lexi Doll”. Which seems to be a personal blog where she boasts not only her figure, but also her lifestyle and the luxurious items she owns, among these you can see photographs of Hermès and Chanel bags.

He has also displayed some gold and diamond jewelery.

This account also owns a website promising to share exclusive behind-the-scenes content of their best and most intimate photoshoots. As well as some details of his healthy life and fitness. Especially since Myrka Dellanos’ daughter is a vegetarian.

Click here to visit their website, Lexi Doll

