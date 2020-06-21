Alexa Dellanos in her elegant dress looks like a Kardashian on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model, Alexa Dellanos, has been reigning Instagram since she started with her daring photographs, apart from being the daughter of Myrka Dellanos, she has become a successful influencer and social media model.

In today’s photograph, we can see that the young woman looks like a millionaire in her most elegant dress, as if she were a Kardashian, something that caught the attention of her fans.

This is a snapshot uploaded to her official account a few months ago, where we observed the beautiful girl wearing a very uncovered gold dress that made her look super cute, it should be mentioned that she was well accompanied.

This photo gathered 79 thousand I like at the time, because many enjoyed the great outfit he used, as well as his beautiful and effort to put on makeup for the occasion. Some users criticized the pose of his companion, because he appears covering his face.

In fact, the messages regarding the subject with which he appears began to become a bit large, such as the following: « What a shame to be with a man who covers his face to be with you », strong criticism that did not stop at the box comments.

However, Dellanos did not care, as he even described the man as « my life », writing it in the caption, accompanied by a love face. Many wondered who it was, some even investigated it.

Alexa cares a lot about her mom, because she kept working at all times and did not stop going to the studio, so Alexa was quite afraid that she would get it.

New photos are somewhat scarce these days for the young model, she had been recycling some but it is very likely that she is already planning to continue producing new content, she needs to have even more audience since her dream is to have the most followers and work with various brands to create yours at some point.