Alexa Dellanos and the great charms that her blouse could not cover on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful young woman, Alexa Dellanos, daughter of Myrka Dellanos, made one of her best contributions in recent days with a photograph in which her great charms could not be completely covered by her blouse.

Her fans love the young woman a lot, as the model focuses on loving and pampering them in the best possible way.

This is a publication from a few weeks ago in which he appears wearing a small pink blouse, which left his large chest exposed, one that has helped a lot to gain so many followers who are aware of what is going up.

The photograph managed to gather more than 62 thousand likes, with which we can see the great appreciation that Instagram users have for the beautiful woman, who incidentally also makes videos for youtube.

In recent days we have been able to observe that he is at home taking care, however, it is very likely that he is already looking for a way to continue producing daring photographs, since it is part of his work as an influencer.

Alexa needs to have new content to attract more users to her page, we know that she is looking for loyal followers who are on the lookout for her, as this is what a brand is looking for when contacting a star of the application.

The closeness between influencers and their audience is very important for brands, since it depends on this to be able to focus an advertising campaign towards a certain group of people.

Something important that we can say is that it is quite clear what Myrka Dellanos’s daughter is, since she inherited her great beauty, although some fans have considered that the two are so beautiful that they look like sisters, since they look very young and beautiful together.