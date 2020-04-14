Alexa Dellanos and her photography in little clothes that no one could forget | Instagram

An image is worth a thousand words! This is quite good for the beautiful Alexa Dellanos because she knows that the power of one of her photographs can turn her into the dream of many or the awakening of others.

Myrka Dellanos’s daughter shared a couple of photos in a red velvet bikini in which she looks really spectacular, it will hardly get out of the minds of her followers.

In the images, Alexa performs poses that surpass the flirtatious and freaks everyone out with her prominent curves leaping out of the small pieces of fabric.

The color highlighted her skin and the bikini seemed to be tiny in its beautiful anatomy that has placed it as a favorite on social networks.

Not even Mirka Dellanos herself has been able to stop to comment on the photographs of her daughter in which she steals millions of sighs.

The beautiful Alexa has shared that she is respecting the current quarantine for the health contingency and with much concern, she has regretted that her mother cannot do the same to continue her duty informing the public.

For her part, Myrka has confessed that her heart is broken with the stories that arise around the coronavirus and has asked her audience to pray for her.

