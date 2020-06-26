Alexa Bliss boyfriend Ryan Cabrera threatened with death

Alexa Bliss had a weird interaction with a haunting Twitter fan.

It all started when a different fan asked her how her ex-boyfriend and fellow WWE star Buddy Murphy was doing. She replied with: “Okay! He is with our animals today … thanks for asking 🙂 “.

Another fan responded with a weird tweet when he wrote, “Where’s @WWE_Murphy @AlexaBliss_WWE? That’s my biggest admirer, where is he? Since you don’t care @ Nikkibenz4all will be his new girlfriend. I’m going to kill @RyanCabrera. There is nothing you can do to stop me. “

For those who don’t know, Bliss is currently dating singer Ryan Cabrera. Obviously, this didn’t go well with not only Bliss but other fans as well.

Bliss responded to the fan by writing: “Excuse me, but this is a 10,000 credible threat. Doesn’t everyone agree? I’ve already taken screenshot and sent this and your same IG comment to those who will handle this situation. “

He’s good! He’s hanging w our animals today… thanks for asking 🙂 https://t.co/8xgGq3BV7K – Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 22, 2020

This comes after she decided to block her Twitter account earlier this month. She changed the setting one more time, but you can change it again to block it after the disturbing recent interaction with that person.

Back then, Alexa revealed that she felt tired from all the harassment she was getting, and it seems that she certainly is very strong.

