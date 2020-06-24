The beautiful and always sexy WWE Diva, Alexa Bliss, had a recent interview with FOX’s Charlotte Wilder and there surprised everyone when she announced that in the next few days, the company will be releasing a podcast hosted by it.

Alexa Bliss will have a Podcast

“I have a podcast that is coming out soon and is titled Uncool. It will air. Uncool with Alexa Bliss, I think it will be out in July, maybe in late July. It’s a lot of fun, it’s about, you know, interviewing a lot of WWE Superstars, celebrities, and musicians. And we talked about what they were like before they were famous, you know, before fame, when they weren’t cool. ”

In the same interview, Bliss shares how she has spent these months in the middle of the pandemic:

It was fun, it was a lot of fun. Basically, because of everything that’s going on, I’ve been collecting all the interviews. And we’re going to release them later, just because it’s so hard right now, you know, Corey has After The Bell, The New Day has his podcast, and there’s a ton of stuff currently underway. So I think it better be later so there is time to edit and make sure everything fits together and so on. Due to the concept, it took a while to figure it out, but once we did, it was a lot of fun. I’ve learned so much about people that, you know, I’ve been lucky enough to interview people I admired in music, and in acting, and everything in between. I interviewed two of the loves I had in my childhood, which has been fun«.

