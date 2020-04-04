Alexa Bliss was going to have a spectacular entry at Wrestlemania 36. WWE was planning to prepare an entry with live music for the wrestler.

Alexa Bliss was going to have a spectacular entry at Wrestlemania 36

Alexa Bliss has been one of the last to have her combat confirmed for Wrestlemania 36, ​​but the idea of ​​giving her a combat was more than thought by WWE since the same company had prepared a main entrance for the fighter in the show of the shows.

This weekend as you still don’t know when the match will be, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will try to recover the couples titles against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) they are the same team to those who lost it.

But one thing we won’t be able to see today and that we would have seen at Wrestlemania It will be the performance of Bowling for Soup, who have dedicated a song to Alexa Bliss, singing this same song during the entry of the fighter for her fight in the show of the company shows.

We do not know if there would have been a more surprising entry of this style for Wrestlemania because more details have not come to light about the possible entries that could have been in the show, but with this news we realize that watching Wrestlemania from the Performance Center and without an audience, you will have nothing to do to see it in a crowded stadium.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our group.