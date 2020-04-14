The comments of Ronda Rousey have caused several controversies and comments, but now Alexa Bliss decided to reply to the former WWE champion.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

The current female tag team champion, granted an interview for CBS Sports, where he expressed his disgust at the comments issued by Ronda Rousey.

“I’ll start by saying that I like it Round. We have always gotten along well, I have a lot of respect for her, for what he does and for what he has had to go through. It was just the use of the word ‘false’. Especially since we welcome Ronda with open arms, ”he said. Alexa Bliss.

On the other hand, it considered a lack of respect to make comments of the people of WWE.

“When you criticize fans they always supported you and you say that what we do is false, It is disrespectful when we were always so respectful of what she did before arriving and we were respectful to her in WWE. ”

Show player