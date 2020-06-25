Alexa Bliss is one of many WWE superstars who had to undergo tests for the coronavirus after a development talent tested positive last week. WWE has instructed all of its employees to undergo testing for COVID-19. Since then WWE has been reported to have multiple COVID-19 cases.

Alexa Bliss experience with COVID-19 test

Alexa Bliss has tweeted how the COVID-19 test feels. You can read the following in her tweet:

Literally what the COVID test feels like pic.twitter.com/yeXybi8pRf – Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss was last seen in WWE on last week’s episode of SmackDown. She was in the corner of her partner, Nikki Cross, when she faced Sasha Banks in a one on one fight. Last week on WWE Backlash, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross along with The IIconics challenged Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in a triple threat match. The duo was unable to capture the titles at the event.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been tag team champions twice. They lost the championships to Bayley and Banks a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

COVID-19’s impact on WWE

Previously, AEW’s Tony Khan tweeted that Jon Moxley would not compete in this week’s episode because he had contacted someone who tested positive for COVID-19. A few hours later, Renee Young announced to the world via Twitter that she had tested positive for the virus.

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z – Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

From the moment she broke the news to the WWE Universe, Renee Young has reported that she is much better than she was. It was also said that, hopefully, the worst is over.

Over the weeks, several WWE superstars like Mojo Rawley and MVP flocked to social media to share the videos of their tests and results. Although there are apparently more than two dozen positive cases of COVID-19 in WWE, the promotion is still continuing with its recordings.

Many WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have expressed concern about working during the pandemic. WWE has stated that it has not forced anyone to fight and the Superstars are free not to attend the tapes until they seem to be happy.

